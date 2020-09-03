Educators need to be exploring ways to get some kids back in school buildings | READER COMMENTARY

Plenty of people have weighed in on Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement last week about the reopening of schools. Why did he speak out now after plans had been submitted to the Maryland State Department of Education? Why wasn’t more guidance given before the plans were due (”Maryland’s governor shoots a spitball, picks an unnecessary fight over school reopening,” Aug. 28)?
My answer to that under Phase 2, schools have been allowed to bring small groups of students into school buildings. This has been true since June 10. Governor Hogan stated in his press conference that Calvert and Worcester Counties brought students and staff into school buildings for summer school. Many counties have some basic outlines about bringing small groups of students in. My own county, Howard, had a hybrid model proposal that was brought before the school board (and was promptly discarded). None of that could have happened if students hadn’t already been allowed to enter school buildings.
Last week’s announcement was old news. As districts started to put together reopening plans — and I use that term loosely — did they not notice they didn’t have the details they wanted from the state? Were the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about schools reopening not enough? Why didn’t they ask before now? They didn’t ask because they don’t want to open. Even some districts that have “plans” to bring students in the building don’t have details for those plans. They don’t want to bring students back into the classroom and wanted the governor to tell them that was okay. There are outside forces pressuring them to stay closed. They want to make it political.
After this “official” announcement, school systems need to put forth more effort in deciding how and who should be first to enter school buildings for in-person instruction before the end of the first semester. We know that all students will not be allowed back into buildings this school year. Flexibility for families uncomfortable with going back will be needed for years. For staff as well. Any plans to return to in-person instruction need these flexibilities built in. But also with those plans is needed a firm statement to the community that their students may not be given the opportunity to return just yet. With CDC and MSDE guidelines, it simply will not be possible to offer all willing families the opportunity for in-person instruction anytime soon. School systems need to not be afraid to make that statement. It may make parents angry. It may cause outrage. But good leaders make the right decisions despite the outrage it may cause.
The right decision is to allow students for which virtual learning does not work first chance at coming back for some kind of in-person instruction. This could been students with disabilities, students from certain socioeconomic backgrounds, kindergarten students, students that are having trouble with graduation requirements, etc. A free public education is guaranteed to all students in this country. It’s the moral and legal obligation of school systems to give each student what is needed for them to access their education. That’s true even during a pandemic.
Beth Stolte, Columbia
