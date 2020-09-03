Educators need to be exploring ways to get some kids back in school buildings | READER COMMENTARY

After this “official” announcement, school systems need to put forth more effort in deciding how and who should be first to enter school buildings for in-person instruction before the end of the first semester. We know that all students will not be allowed back into buildings this school year. Flexibility for families uncomfortable with going back will be needed for years. For staff as well. Any plans to return to in-person instruction need these flexibilities built in. But also with those plans is needed a firm statement to the community that their students may not be given the opportunity to return just yet. With CDC and MSDE guidelines, it simply will not be possible to offer all willing families the opportunity for in-person instruction anytime soon. School systems need to not be afraid to make that statement. It may make parents angry. It may cause outrage. But good leaders make the right decisions despite the outrage it may cause.