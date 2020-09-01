xml:space="preserve">
Hogan demonstrates he’s out of touch with schools | READER COMMENTARY

Sep 01, 2020 12:00 PM
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces that all of the state's school systems meet safety standards to reopen for some in-person instruction during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., as some of the state's counties are opting for online-only instruction at the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karen Salmon, the state's superintendent of schools, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed an ugly truth: Gov. Larry Hogan is incapable of guiding the state through the crisis (”Maryland’s governor shoots a spitball, picks an unnecessary fight over school reopening,” Aug. 28).

Governor Hogan served as chairman of the National Governors Association from July 2019 to July 2020. For at least seven months, while he was basking in a national leadership role, the coronavirus ravaging the state. Now, it’s obvious Governor Hogan spent too much time contacting, counseling and consoling other governors instead of Maryland’s 24 school districts.

As Maryland’s 1,428 elementary, middle and high schools reopen for instruction, the lack of coordination between the school districts and the governor has been exasperated by a rising number of COVID-19 infections in some school districts. Because many school buildings will remain closed, students, teachers and staff in school districts across the state must transition to virtual learning.

How many students will fail to achieve the measurable and observable learning outcomes mandated by the state? Too many.
Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase

