Hogan demonstrates he’s out of touch with schools | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces that all of the state's school systems meet safety standards to reopen for some in-person instruction during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., as some of the state's counties are opting for online-only instruction at the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karen Salmon, the state's superintendent of schools, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brianrt Witte/AP)