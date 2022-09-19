Larry Hogan has descended into partisan politics | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan first gained my support when he proved multiple times that people were more important than party. It was a point of pride as a Maryland transplant to see my new home state be led by such smart politics. However, he seems to have forgotten that.

Now, I learn that Maryland’s governor has gone along with countless other Republican governors and signed his name to a letter in regard to student loan forgiveness (”Republican Governors Association: 22 Republican Governors Blast Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan,” Sept. 12). Is this where he wants his name to go down in history? Does he want to be associated with people like Govs. Ron DeSantis (Florida) and Brian Kemp (Georgia)? They can’t even be bothered to do the bare minimum to keep their own people safe. Does Hogan want to be associated with governors like Kay Ivey (Alabama) and Henry McMaster (South Carolina)? They run states where education has never been on the priority list.

Advertisement

The governor is doing nothing but showing off his ignorance, his privilege and his party politics by speaking against this loan forgiveness. People worked hard for degrees, and the job market does not pay people what they are worth. If this forgiveness is a drop in a bucket that helps bring one person or family out of poverty, then I am all for it. A rising tide lifts all boats. Be a part of the tide and not the flood of ignorance.

— John Dean, Columbia

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.