Governor Hogan’, actions speak louder than his words | READER COMMENTARY

As a still laid-off Baltimore hospitality worker who has been very engaged in supporting my fellow industry members through these uncertain times, I know that this crisis has dealt a shattering structural blow to my sector, a blow that the half-measures and hot air favored by the state and federal governments will do little to soften. Even operating at 50% capacity, hours and especially tip pools are thin, so a return to work is financially risky in addition to physically dangerous. In order to make up for lost cash once booted off unemployment insurance, many workers in my industry will seek to pick up more hours at more locations, putting them in even more close contact with unmasked, chattering, food-munching guests respiring the virus into closed spaces.