Thanks for the report that appeared on the second page of a recent Saturday print edition of The Baltimore Sun concerning an advocacy group filing a complaint about Gov. Larry Hogan’s business activities managed by his brother as well as information about the State Ethics Commission’s approval of this arrangement (“Advocacy group files complaint with state ethics commission about Maryland Gov. Hogan’s business arrangement,” Feb. 20).
Am I correct that Governor Hogan’s real estate limited liability companies or LLCs were supposed to be in a blind trust? This arrangement is an “in your face” position by the governor. His LLCs are not “blind” when his governmental decisions are devoted to the areas in which he has invested no matter how many times he tries to say this is old news.
I appreciate that The Sun can only go so far in taking the lead but maybe this article should have been printed on the front page.
Mike Bankoski, Timonium
