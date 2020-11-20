Ronald Reagan was an ‘insufferable’ president | READER COMMENTARY

I so appreciated the editorial, “Larry Hogan’s Ronald Reagan crush: A reality check, please” (Nov. 17). Anyone who was around to suffer through the Ronald Reagan-George H.W. Bush years knows President Reagan was insufferable. This is a president who read from an index card that trees cause pollution. And he made a campaign promise to cut taxes, raise the military budget and to balance the federal budget. Of course, he never balanced the budget.
The policy disasters, including Iran-Contra, needed to be listed. I signed the “Pledge of Resistance” to engage in civil resistance if the Reagan administration invaded Nicaragua. That pledge, signed by some 70,000 people, might have prevented an invasion of democratic Nicaragua.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.