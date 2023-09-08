Larry Hogan should run for president | READER COMMENTARY

Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former Maryland Republican governor has said he has not entirely ruled out a third-party run for the White House in 2024. File. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced that the door is not closed to him running in the 2024 presidential campaign (“Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says door hasn’t closed on presidential run,” Sept. 3).

As a lifelong Democrat, I and the Republican ex-governor obviously disagree on many issues. However, he has shown excellent leadership, especially during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when he ordered Marylanders with non-essential jobs to stay home. His actions no doubt saved many lives.

Also, a Hogan run could divert enough Donald Trump votes to secure President Joe Biden’s reelection.

We must do everything possible to prevent Trump from becoming president again. He has proven to be a danger to our national security as proven by the Jan. 6 insurrection, which, in reality, was an attempted coup. For that reason, I urge Hogan to seriously consider a 2024 run.

— Larry Hankin, Towson

