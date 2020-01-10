The recent editorial regarding Gov. Larry Hogan demonstrates your unwavering, incomprehensible loyalty to the Democrats (“Marylanders love Larry Hogan for who he is — and isn’t,” Jan. 8). The Sun dislikes Governor Hogan simply because he is a Republican.
Mr. Hogan has done far more to help Baltimore than our pathetic city leadership. The city delegation to Annapolis, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and members of the Baltimore City Council don’t care about city crime. They take direction from their biggest campaign contributor, the teachers’ union. Mayors Stephanie Blake, Catherine Pugh and Young have all praised Governor Hogan’s willingness to work with the city.
Diane TenHoopen, Baltimore
