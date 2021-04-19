xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland’s Republican governor may be a closeted reformer | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 19, 2021 1:33 PM
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, left, Gov. Larry Hogan and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones sign bills into law on April 13, 2021, the day after the annual 90-day Maryland General Assembly session. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun).
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, left, Gov. Larry Hogan and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones sign bills into law on April 13, 2021, the day after the annual 90-day Maryland General Assembly session. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun). (Pamela Wood)

The Baltimore Sun was right to call out Gov. Larry Hogan for his unfortunate and arrogant rhetoric about Mayor Brandon Scott’s police reform ideas (“Political talking points: good theater, bad crime strategy,” April 12).

Governor Hogan, in defending the unsatisfactory status quo, is on the wrong side of this debate, as recent events demonstrate. His vetoes of police reform and juvenile justice bills from the General Assembly seem to further illustrate his recalcitrance on these issues.

Advertisement

On the other hand, he issued his vetoes while the General Assembly was still in session, knowing full well that they would be almost immediately overridden. He could have delayed his vetoes until after the General Assembly adjourned which would have ,killed the reforms at least until next January.

As a result, Mr. Hogan gets his tough-guy-Republican talking points and Maryland gets meaningful police and juvenile justice reforms. That’s a good deal any day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

George Kaplan, Colora

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement