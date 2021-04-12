xml:space="preserve">
Where was Sun’s skepticism of Hogan in 2018? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 12, 2021 12:49 PM
Senate President Bill Ferguson opens the session on the final day of the General Assembly at the State House in Annapolis, Maryland. The Senate, along the House of Delegates, recently overturned Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a series of police reform measures. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Senate President Bill Ferguson opens the session on the final day of the General Assembly at the State House in Annapolis, Maryland. The Senate, along the House of Delegates, recently overturned Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a series of police reform measures. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

Your latest editorial critiquing Gov. Larry Hogan’s responses and ultimately his vetoes of the police reform bills rings hollow (”Political talking points: good theater, bad crime strategy,” April 9).

To many of us, these decisions were not even remotely surprising. We saw this coming years ago. Yet, The Baltimore Sun editorial board thought it wise to give its endorsement to the governor during the last gubernatorial election knowing full well of his attitudes toward Baltimore. After all, he canceled the Red Line well before that election.

You all have made your bed with this man, now you must lie in it.

Sidd Murthy, Baltimore

