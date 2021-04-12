Where was Sun’s skepticism of Hogan in 2018? | READER COMMENTARY

Your latest editorial critiquing Gov. Larry Hogan’s responses and ultimately his vetoes of the police reform bills rings hollow (”Political talking points: good theater, bad crime strategy,” April 9).
To many of us, these decisions were not even remotely surprising. We saw this coming years ago. Yet, The Baltimore Sun editorial board thought it wise to give its endorsement to the governor during the last gubernatorial election knowing full well of his attitudes toward Baltimore. After all, he canceled the Red Line well before that election.
You all have made your bed with this man, now you must lie in it.
Sidd Murthy, Baltimore
