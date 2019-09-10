Hogan’s two wins were a loss for central planners

Richard Eberhart Hall laments the end of the good old days under former Gov. Martin O’Malley (“The ‘funnel cake’ approach to Md. growth," Sept. 9). Apparently, current Gov. Larry Hogan is not showing appropriate deference to the central planners in Mr. Hall’s former department.
Unfortunately for Mr. Hall and his fellow progressives, those silly little people called voters occasionally get tired of seeing the only real growth turning out to be taxes. Retirees and businesses also vote with their feet when repeatedly being treated as ATMs for central planners’ social engineering.
Mr. Hall’s real wish is to undo the last two elections. Progressives like lots of government, particularly when they are in charge. When they are not in charge, they seek to undermine those who are.
That’s too bad. He’ll just have to deal with it, just as taxpayers had to endure eight years of Mr. Hogan’s predecessor.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
