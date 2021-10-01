Hogan better than DeSantis on COVID but that’s a mighty low bar | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan is better than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on COVID-19 (”Give Hogan some credit for Maryland’s pandemic numbers,” Sept. 28). That is a low bar, but that’s all Governor Hogan deserves.
Let’s look at his record: He bought millions of dollars of coronavirus test kits from South Korea that were useless. He lifted restrictions too soon in the summer of 2020. He refused to reinstate restrictions after infection rates went up. Thousands have struggled to secure state unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
Governor Hogan tried to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits prematurely causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expense to taxpayers. He lifted COVID-related restrictions too soon in the spring of 2021. He refused to fast-track the statewide school mask mandate, risking lives of thousands of people.
And, finally, Maryland currently has the lowest COVID-19 case rate of any state in the nation thanks largely to Montgomery County, the subdivision Governor Hogan has fought in regard to COVID-19 restrictions — repeatedly.
Governor Hogan is better than almost all Republican governors, but I think that’s cold comfort to the thousands who were sickened or died in our state. Without a Democratic legislature pushing him to make the right decisions or Democratic counties overruling him in their areas, Mr. Hogan’s record would be abysmal.
Dave Arndt, Baltimore
