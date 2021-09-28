Give Hogan some credit for Maryland’s pandemic numbers | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ column on how Maryland handled the pandemic omitted the most important reason for our state’s success. It was due to Gov. Larry Hogan’s leadership during this crisis (”Marylanders took the pandemic seriously. Countless lives have been saved,” Sept. 25).
According to the data Mr. Rodricks provided, 43 states did worse than Maryland and yet, his rationale for Maryland’s success was not predicated on leadership. Governor Hogan was out in front leading on this pandemic, and Maryland was one of the first states to close schools. Teachers in New York published an open letter in The New York Times imploring Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, to follow Mr. Hogan’s lead.
Consider the fact that our governor’s actions were constantly at odds with President Donald Trump’s. It is not easy to buck the president — a member of his own party — but Governor Hogan did repeatedly and had to accept his wrath.
Maryland was fortunate to have world famous medical institutions and a governor who was willing to listen to them in order to make fair, pragmatic and balanced decisions. As Mr. Hogan often observed, many of his decisions concurrently elicited anger and praise and, therefore, he must have been doing something right.
Today, there are numerous states that are still dealing with bad decisions their governors made and continue to make regarding the pandemic. It is a sad reminder that we are fortunate to have Governor Hogan at the helm.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
