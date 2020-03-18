Hogan has aced the coronavirus leadership test | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan has consistently demonstrated his skills with dealing with this coronavirus. His leadership is comforting, honest and bipartisan (“Tale of two leaders: One outlines coronavirus preparations, the other shrugs off the danger,” Feb. 27).
How lucky we are to have a leader who is compassionate, empathetic and willing to take the steps necessary to keep his community safe. What a sad time it will be when his time in office expires. Thank you, Governor Hogan, for your dedication to Maryland.
Martha Lappe, Baltimore
