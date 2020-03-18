xml:space="preserve">
Hogan has aced the coronavirus leadership test | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 18, 2020 3:41 PM
Governor Hogan gives an update on coronavirus response in Maryland from the CHART Statewide Operations Center in Hanover, Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan has consistently demonstrated his skills with dealing with this coronavirus. His leadership is comforting, honest and bipartisan (“Tale of two leaders: One outlines coronavirus preparations, the other shrugs off the danger,” Feb. 27).

How lucky we are to have a leader who is compassionate, empathetic and willing to take the steps necessary to keep his community safe. What a sad time it will be when his time in office expires. Thank you, Governor Hogan, for your dedication to Maryland.

Martha Lappe, Baltimore

