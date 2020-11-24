Maryland should take pride in Larry Hogan | READER COMMENTARY

The citizens of Maryland should be proud to have Larry Hogan as their governor. He has cast partisan politics aside and urged President Donald Trump to concede defeat and finally begin to cooperate with the incoming Joe Biden administration in the best interest of the nation (”‘Stop golfing and concede’: Trump and Maryland Gov. Hogan spar again after president criticizes South Korean tests,” Nov. 22).
Just as his father did during the Watergate scandal and the ensuing impeachment trial of Richard Nixon, Governor Hogan has taken a courageous position that many other Republicans have not been willing to do publicly. He has been ridiculed by President Trump, as expected, but has not hesitated to speak out. We need more bold leaders such as Larry Hogan.
Bill Gottdenker, Mountainside, New Jersey
