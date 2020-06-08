Hogan was wrong to dispatch National Guard to D.C. | READER COMMENTARY

On live TV, we see how this president is using the military against nonviolent protesters: gassing them and shooting them and attacking them, in order to enable the president to walk through Lafayette Park and wave a Bible in front of a church as part of a photo op. Governor Hogan says that Maryland’s Guard is not being used in this way, that they are only there to “protect the monuments,” but he has no authority over them once they are deployed. Besides, it is not monuments that are at risk in this country, but people, especially black people.