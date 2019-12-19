I disagree with David A. Plymyer (“Mosby, Hogan should work together on Baltimore crime," Dec. 17). He states that Gov. Larry Hogan should “stop the political posturing and work with her as best he can to stem the epidemic of murder and other violent crime in Baltimore that is entering its sixth year and destroying the city." Political posturing? It is Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby who is politically posturing trying to set herself up in the future for mayor or governor. Or some high federal position.
Has everyone forgotten that Ms. Mosby is city state’s attorney and is responsible for the prosecution of crime in Baltimore? The fact that Governor Hogan, as well as a lot of the people in Baltimore, realize that Ms. Mosby is soft on criminal prosecution and seems to try to discredit the police department, shows that she is incapable of stemming the crime problem in Baltimore.
I do agree with Mr. Plymyer when he states “In fairness to Mr. Hogan, Ms. Mosby is not what I would describe as the consummate team player. Every move she makes appears calibrated to achieve maximum political benefit, and she is obsessed with burnishing her reputation on the national stage as a “progressive” prosecutor." She is out for herself.
I personally agree with the governor that Attorney General Brian Frosh will do a better job of prosecuting crime. You can give Ms. Mosby all the money in the world but as long as she puts her political ambitions above the residents of Baltimore, the crime rate will continue.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.