I disagree with David A. Plymyer (“Mosby, Hogan should work together on Baltimore crime," Dec. 17). He states that Gov. Larry Hogan should “stop the political posturing and work with her as best he can to stem the epidemic of murder and other violent crime in Baltimore that is entering its sixth year and destroying the city." Political posturing? It is Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby who is politically posturing trying to set herself up in the future for mayor or governor. Or some high federal position.