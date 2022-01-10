xml:space="preserve">
Why not avoid hospital crush with mask and vaccine mandates, Gov. Hogan? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 10, 2022 7:58 AM
Gov. Larry Hogan, with Maryland Health Secretary Dennis R. Schaefer, left, discusses efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates during a visit to the FutureCare Northpoint nursing home on May 4, 2021. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Once again, Gov. Larry Hogan has taken baby steps to solve a problem so that he can claim to be doing something important for Marylanders He has now decided that the best way to deal with the current COVID-19 outbreak is to improve the ability of hospitals to care for the sick (”Maryland Gov. Hogan issues executive orders to fight COVID surge, stops short of mask, vaccine mandates,” Jan. 4).

Governor, how about doing something to prevent people from getting sick and overrunning hospitals in the first place by mandating mask wearing and vaccinations which are the only proven ways to stop this thing? I know that you don’t want to offend the “Trumplicans,” but peoples’ lives are at stake.

Do the right thing!

Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills

