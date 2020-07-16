Governor Hogan is the strong leader we need | READER COMMENTARY

I have to say I enjoyed Jeff Barker’s article “Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s memoir could foreshadow 2024 presidential bid” (July 15). Typically politicians have a honeymoon when they first take office to get their feet wet and learn the ropes of what they need to do. Governor Hogan’s honeymoon certainly did get cut short with the Freddie Gray riots, but it was this newbie politician’s trial by fire to save the city.
It is most fortunate that he did as the amount of violence that has been unleashed in the past five years in Baltimore has unfortunately made the national news far too many times. Without Hogan’s intervention bringing in the National Guard in 2015, it is unlikely that Mayor Rawlings-Blake had even a glimmer of hope that things could be controlled. The city’s history of ineffective and weak leadership in a time of crisis screams out for a strong leader to step in and stop the chaos.
Should Governor Hogan pursue running for the White House it would be very much to the country’s advantage to give him a consideration. He is a strong and upstanding leader that could serve the people with great distinction, a most welcomed relief from the disappointments we have had in the past.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
