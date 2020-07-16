Governor Hogan is the strong leader we need | READER COMMENTARY

It is most fortunate that he did as the amount of violence that has been unleashed in the past five years in Baltimore has unfortunately made the national news far too many times. Without Hogan’s intervention bringing in the National Guard in 2015, it is unlikely that Mayor Rawlings-Blake had even a glimmer of hope that things could be controlled. The city’s history of ineffective and weak leadership in a time of crisis screams out for a strong leader to step in and stop the chaos.