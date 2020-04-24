Please, Governor Hogan, sign Kirwan education plan into law | READER COMMENTARY

I am very proud of how our state and our local governments have stepped up to protect our citizens from the novel coronavirus. As Maryland continues to show how it’s done — working with others, sharing, giving credit, showing best in smart, careful ways — let’s not forget the unsigned legislation to move our educational program forward (“Kirwan education reforms might be delayed, but they should not be abandoned,” April 14).
Don’t bean count here. The Kirwan legislation prepares us in many good ways for the future. Please, Gov. Larry Hogan, sign this so Maryland continues to move forward to prepare for future events and disruptions in smart and careful ways with an educated population. Continue to help Maryland show others how it’s done.
Kate Hartig, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.