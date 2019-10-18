It is no surprise Mr. Hogan is against the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations. I admit simply adding money will not solve education’s problems. The real issue is the negative perception our elected officials have toward education. There is a resignation that nothing will help, so why spend money trying to fix it? There are no failing schools, just failing policies. Educators have been excluded from most education reform yet bare the brunt of criticism. There is even the accusation that there is a school-to-prison pipeline, again blaming educators for outcomes. Remember, however, that a pipe is simply a conduit placed in its position by a plumber.