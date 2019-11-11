“Dark money,” “fattest of fat cats,” “scare tactics about tax hikes,” “play with the high rollers,” “public will have no clue,” and more are only some of the descriptions used by the two Democrats referencing Gov. Larry Hogan’s efforts to slow down the likely significant tax hikes coming our way, supposedly for improving public education in Maryland by way of the Kirwan Commission — as if the Democratic Party isn’t guilty of those exact same secret tactics concerning just about everything. Democratic transparency? That’s a laugh.