Disingenuous would be the kind way to describe the commentary by former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler (“Former county executives: Maryland governor plays politics with education,” Nov. 6).
“Dark money,” “fattest of fat cats,” “scare tactics about tax hikes,” “play with the high rollers,” “public will have no clue,” and more are only some of the descriptions used by the two Democrats referencing Gov. Larry Hogan’s efforts to slow down the likely significant tax hikes coming our way, supposedly for improving public education in Maryland by way of the Kirwan Commission — as if the Democratic Party isn’t guilty of those exact same secret tactics concerning just about everything. Democratic transparency? That’s a laugh.
The former executives claim, “Mr. Hogan is exploiting a loophole in state campaign law” to raise funds for his efforts which they label “anti-education.” Which campaign law? Democrats wrote these laws. These are not loopholes. The laws are specifically written the way they are so they can be “exploited,” mostly by Democrats, who, as we know, love to play with the high-rollers and the fattest of fat cats, too.
More troubling, Mr. Baker and Mr. Mohler favor taxing “cannabis” to pay for some of the Kirwan recommendations. Marijuana is not legal in Maryland, other than for medical purposes, but has been significantly decriminalized in many areas of our state. Are these gentleman suggesting that a more stoned populace will be beneficial to Maryland children?
Marylanders will have ample opportunity to discuss the benefits of Kirwan and its associated price tag. I have two grandchildren in public schools and want the best education for them. Misleading Democratic commentaries like this are hardly useful, but not surprising.
Bernard Haske, Catonsville
