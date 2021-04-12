Hogan showed poor judgment in juvenile sentencing veto | READER COMMENTARY

I have been a Democrat all of my life. I grew up in a politically active Black Baltimore family. I shall never forget my father telling me that he was going to cast his vote for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in the 1966 Maryland election. A fracture among Maryland Democrats had resulted in George P. Mahoney winning the Democratic nomination. He was a perennial candidate who had some Donald Trump type ideas about certain issues. I remember explaining to my younger siblings that his campaign slogan, “A man’s house is his castle,” was a thinly-veiled promise to continue the intentional pattern of housing segregation that afflicted the Baltimore that I grew up in. In early 1966, few people thought that Baltimore County Executive Spiro Agnew had “an ice cube’s chance in hell” of being elected governor of Maryland. He won because of the racist overtones of his opponent. I always found it odd that the county executive of a county where redlining and restrictive covenants kept Black families from buying “all the home they could afford” could appeal to Black and liberal voters, but he did.