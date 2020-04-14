Maryland must do more to protect its most vulnerable during epidemic | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan has done an excellent job of instituting protective policies to reduce the numbers of people in Maryland requiring hospitalization and dying of COVID-19. He may have flattened the curve by early and aggressive emergency actions protecting health care workers as well as most Marylanders. He has aggressively dealt with the problem of the virus spreading in nursing homes. We are grateful. But there are three populations that he has failed to address. The neglect in dealing aggressively with these populations could cause COVID-19 to flare and spread like wildfire endangering many minority people primarily and endangering the rest of Marylanders secondarily, wiping out the protection that his good policies have heretofore allowed Marylanders to enjoy.