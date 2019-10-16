While it’s about time Gov. Larry Hogan says he supports the impeachment inquiry, I’m amazed that he also says “he’s very concerned about whether a fair and objective impeachment inquiry can be done in this Democratic Congress” (“Maryland governor supports impeachment inquiry into Trump,” Oct. 11).
I would like to ask Governor Hogan when has President Donald Trump been “fair and objective” in his comments, tweets and rallies about Democrats or about the impeachment process? In fact, can Governor Hogan defend all the lies President Trump has told about his adversaries — foreign and domestic?
Can the governor defend President Trump’s profanity and vulgarity in his speeches? Is that language “fair” to the families of America who watch TV with their children?
So when Mr. Hogan expresses concern about whether the inquiry will be fair and objective, is he also expressing concern to the White House and the Republican Party that their leader has no concept of fairness and objectivity — or honesty?
Pearl Stewart, Upper Marlboro
