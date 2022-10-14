Hogan deserves high marks, not sour grapes | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan gives his sixth State of the State address to a joint session of the Maryland General Assembly alongside Senate President Bill Ferguson in the State House on February 5. 2020. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

State Sen. Paul G. Pinsky writes a lengthy essay dismissing Gov. Larry Hogan as an unprincipled lightweight (”Maryland senator: Larry Hogan is a man without a moral compass,” Oct. 5). His claims merely rehash partisan attacks made by a political opponent who has spent the last eight years doing his best to undermine the Hogan administration.

Pinsky’s claims of Hogan’s alleged lack of legislative leadership can be compared to the boy who kills his parents and claims sympathy for being an orphan. Numerous Hogan initiatives, particularly crime bills, were torched by Pinsky and pals.

Unlike Pinsky, Governor Hogan refused to be a water boy for teacher’s unions and supported charter schools as opposed to simply throwing money irresponsibly at public schools. What really bugs Pinsky is that eight years of his efforts to sabotage Hogan were a failure. Hogan will leave office with well-deserved popularity. Voters should beware of sour grapes from political hacks.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

