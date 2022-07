Perhaps in the U.S. Rep. Andy Harris right-wing of the Republican Party, Gov. Larry Hogan is a traitor to his party (”Larry Hogan is a traitor to his party,” July 23). However, fomenting a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transition of power to the next duly elected president makes Donald Trump a traitor to his country.

— Charles Meyers, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.