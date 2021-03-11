xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Larry Hogan has Texas tendencies | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 11, 2021 2:44 PM
Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz listens as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan eases several coronavirus restrictions in the state. (Bryn Stole/Baltimore Sun).
The good Larry Hogan collaborates with Democratic leaders in the General Assembly to craft and then pass the COVID Relief Act of 2021. The bad Larry Hogan says counties need to “get in line” and follow his new order to lift capacity limits at restaurants and allow large indoor and outdoor venues to be half full (“Hogan’s COVID order: incautious, uncoordinated, unwise,” March 10).

One wonders if his presidential aspirations are compelling our governor to act more like the governors of Texas and Florida than the middle ground leader that seems to be his true nature. If so, the citizens of Maryland are poorer for it.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

