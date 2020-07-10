Hogan is out to suppress Maryland votes this fall | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan’s order to mail applications to the voters and have them request absentee ballots is blatantly a Republican voter suppression tactic (”Governor Hogan chooses ‘electoral chaos’ in November,” July 10). Anything other than mailing ballots directly to the voters and keeping the polls open will reduce the number of people voting.
The process of mailing applications to the voters and then mailing ballots to the voters decreases the overall chance of success. There are four steps in this process: The Board of Elections must mail the applications to the voters, the voters must receive the application and return it to the Board of Election, the Board of Election must mail the ballot to the voters, and the voters must return the ballot to the Board of Election. If the probability of success in each of these four steps is 80% then the overall chance of success is 41%. Even if the probability of success in each step is 90%, the chance of overall success is only 66%.
Mailing ballots directly to the voters and keeping the polls open guarantees all voters will be able to vote.
Nice move, Larry. I bet Donald Trump is very proud of you!
Bernard Bartos, Ellicott City
