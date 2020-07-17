Hogan and Frosh need to find election common ground now more than ever | READER COMMENTARY

And the sad fact is that the governor’s solution is far from ideal. We can’t know what the pandemic situation will be in four months, so we should hope for the best while preparing for the worst. As The Sun’s initial coverage reported, leaders from Common Cause and the League of Women Voters in Maryland predicted chaos in the precincts under traditional voting (”Election rights advocates call for Maryland to send ballots by mail in June primary,” March 19), because many election judges are retirees, a group most threatened by the virus. I’ll have to decide this week whether I can commit to being a judge in November. And, frankly, with the certainties of age and medical conditions versus the possibility that things will be better, or not worse, in November, I’m afraid this a pretty obvious decision.