I am responding to state Sen. Paul Pinsky’s attack on Gov. Larry Hogan’s environmental record (“Governor Hogan’s lip service on the environment," Dec. 3).
I don’t recall reading a critical letter from Senator Pinsky when Governor Hogan’s Democratic predecessor diverted millions of dollars from Program Open Space. By contrast, Governor Hogan worked to restore funding for this program which helped Baltimore County advance projects like Radebaugh Park in my district.
Similarly, Governor Hogan successfully pushed for a $200 million agreement with Exelon to clean up the Susquehanna River. This has significant consequences for the Baltimore County waterfront.
Voters expect their elected officials to find common ground on issues like the environment, and Senator Pinsky should have learned by now to once in a while commend leaders in the other party when credit is due.
David Marks, Towson
The writer, a Republican, represents District 5 on the Baltimore County Council.
