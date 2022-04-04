Fighting crime requires fewer guns, not more endorsements | READER COMMENTARY

Thiru Vignarajah speaks outside the Baltimore City Board of Elections after filing the paperwork to be a candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney. March 22, 2022. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed a Democrat for the first time (”Maryland Gov. Hogan endorses Thiru Vignarajah for Baltimore State’s Attorney,” March 31). Governor Hogan says he thinks Thiru Vignarajah will prosecute violent crimes more effectively than Marilyn Mosby.

If Mr. Vignarajah wins the primary, I wonder if Governor Hogan will continue to endorse Mr. Vignarajah. I suspect that Mr. Hogan will retract his endorsement in favor of whomever runs on the Republican ticket.

Advertisement

What’s amusing about this, and the reason I’m writing this letter, is that the rise in gun-related crime is the fault of the Republicans. They’re the ones desperately fighting in court and in the court of public opinion to preserve the rights of criminals to obtain firearms.

The Republicans say that they’re fighting to preserve the rights of law abiding citizens to obtain firearms, but in actual fact, gun control laws don’t prevent law abiding citizens from buying firearms. They just slow down the process a bit. But Republicans are against many gun control laws, and that makes it easier for criminals to get guns.

Advertisement

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.