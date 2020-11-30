Hogan abused emergency notification system | READER COMMENTARY

By definition, an emergency is a serious, unexpected situation that demands immediate attention. Fires, riots, falling through the ice, school shootings and a plane’s engine failure are just a few examples of highly dangerous situations requiring immediate remedial action that would qualify as emergencies. If you see someone not wearing a mask when required, it would be wrong to call 911 since it is not an emergency. Rather than to send an emergency alert, Governor Hogan should have sent a public safety notification or used the Maryland COVID-19 alert system.