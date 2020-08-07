Hogan pursues a failing approach to the November election | READER COMMENTARY

Larry Hogan has won widespread praise for his initial handling of the pandemic in Maryland. But when it comes to elections, he is reverting to his Republican roots with policies aimed at suppressing the vote (”Maryland Gov. Hogan demands update on election plans, asks why absentee ballot applications have not been mailed,” Aug. 3).
Governor Hogan’s demand that full, in-person elections be held as normal is putting an impossible load on the elections board and is downright dangerous. His demand that applications for mail-in ballots be mailed instead of the ballots themselves will be unnecessarily expensive and confusing.
Let’s keep it safe and simple. Mail ballots to every eligible voter in Maryland by October 15. Have secure ballot drop boxes at every public library in the state. Have large facilities where social distancing is possible open for in-person voting in each jurisdiction. Done.
Fran Gunther Minges, Towson
