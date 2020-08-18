The Sun is increasingly critical of Larry Hogan. Please stop. | READER COMMENTARY

I have noticed of late an increased criticism of our governor, Larry Hogan. This is especially true with the scathing column by Dan Rodricks, ”November election could be another ‘mitigated success’ for voting — if stubborn Hogan would change his mind” (Aug. 6).
Isn’t Governor Hogan’s approval rating still at 70%? He must be doing something right. It would be nice if you would occasionally do some positive praise of our governor instead of the constant criticism. Interestingly, his approval rating is high in a state that’s probably 90% registered Democrats.
I wonder if you were that critical of Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat, when he did things like a rain tax. Please be more fair and present both sides of an opinion instead of just one way of thinking.
Jim Barrett, Dundalk
