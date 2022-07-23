Larry Hogan is a traitor to his party | READER COMMENTARY

A general view of Government House, the governor of Maryland's residence, in Annapolis. File. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Gov. Larry Hogan’s public rejection of Del. Dan Cox as the winner in the Republican gubernatorial primary should send a message — to Governor Hogan (”Maryland Gov. Hogan won’t support Republican nominee Cox to replace him,” July 20).

Maryland Republicans accepted Delegate Cox because we reject Governor Hogan. Any governor who would decline to be at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry to welcome Republican President Donald Trump when he visited on Memorial Day two years ago, as Mr. Hogan did, has insulted all Republicans who supported President Trump. And now, his candidate didn’t win. Boo hoo!

So, take your toys and go home, Larry Hogan. You will never get my vote for anything.

— Thomas Bateman, Lutherville

