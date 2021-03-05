Media should stop attacking Hogan | READER COMMENTARY

The media in Baltimore has been beating the drum against Gov. Larry Hogan since the start of this pandemic on his handling of the crisis. Statements like, “he needs to do this” or “he needs to do that” but very few, if any, suggestions on how to do what everyone knows must be done which is to vaccinate everyone. That is easier said then done, folks (”Baltimore, Prince George’s leaders push for more equitable COVID vaccine plan: ‘We can reverse the course,’” March 3).
The local politicians piled on with claims of “unfair” accusations. The biggest problem seems to be how to get people to mass vaccination sites who have no way to get there and how to make appointments for them.
Why don’t the folks complaining get together and devise a way to get these citizens with out means to get to sites, a method to help them get there? The city has many vehicles. The city has the means and personnel to arrange appointments through social services, local churches, welfare offices and the people coordinating the mass vaccination sites.
I am not a big fan of many local political people but I’ll give Governor Hogan an A+ for his efforts and leadership during this crisis. It was not perfect but neither is any politician in Maryland. If he was a Democrat the media, would be praising him to no end. The media should remember that he was elected governor twice in a heavily Democratic state. Not an easy task here in Maryland so a lot of Democratic voters must think he is doing a good job.
My suggestion is for the media, particularly The Baltimore Sun folks, and the local politicians to quit criticizing and start doing something to solve the problems.
Patrick M. Lynch, Glen Burnie
