Media should stop attacking Hogan | READER COMMENTARY

The media in Baltimore has been beating the drum against Gov. Larry Hogan since the start of this pandemic on his handling of the crisis. Statements like, “he needs to do this” or “he needs to do that” but very few, if any, suggestions on how to do what everyone knows must be done which is to vaccinate everyone. That is easier said then done, folks (”Baltimore, Prince George’s leaders push for more equitable COVID vaccine plan: ‘We can reverse the course,’” March 3).