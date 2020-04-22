Hogan deserves kudos for securing test kits from South Korea | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan deserves enormous praise and thanks for his leadership and dedication to the people of Maryland for securing 500,000 tests for the coronavirus from South Korea, protecting our lives (“Maryland secures 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea; Hogan’s initiative sparks criticism from Trump,” April 20).
This is strong leadership that has been tragically missing from from our nation’s president.
Frank J. Oldham Jr., Baltimore
