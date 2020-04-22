xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Hogan deserves kudos for securing test kits from South Korea | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 22, 2020 4:35 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan announced he has been "quietly working" for several weeks on the project to obtain more kits that he dubbed "Operation Enduring Friendship."

Gov. Larry Hogan deserves enormous praise and thanks for his leadership and dedication to the people of Maryland for securing 500,000 tests for the coronavirus from South Korea, protecting our lives (“Maryland secures 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea; Hogan’s initiative sparks criticism from Trump,” April 20).

This is strong leadership that has been tragically missing from from our nation’s president.

Advertisement

Frank J. Oldham Jr., Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement