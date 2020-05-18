Historians likely to scratch their heads over Hogan’s coronavirus capitulation | READER COMMENTARY

We have worked too hard and sacrificed too much to now throw in the towel. Yet, like the person in the White House who has neither the intelligence nor courage to make a tough decision, the governor is now a lemming following the same path as the president. Rather than stand by his initial order, he is for all intents and purposes mimicking the president by leaving it up to local jurisdictions to make their own decisions. The only problem is the COVID-19 virus, as we all know, knows no borders. Those jurisdictions in the state that choose to reopen are putting the rest of Maryland’s citizens at risk.