Historians likely to scratch their heads over Hogan’s coronavirus capitulation | READER COMMENTARY

When historians write the chapter on the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first sentence should be, “What the hell were they thinking?” And included in the “they” is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
While I have never been a fan of Governor Hogan, I did gain much respect for him during his early leadership in the COVID-19 crisis. His thinking was strong and clear. Unlike President Donald Trump, he made definitive decisions that thus far have helped keep Maryland a healthier state.
Notice I said “early” leadership. His thinking seems to have suffered from the body blows that can only be delivered in a political environment. Thus, he appears to be reverting to form by essentially reneging on his decision to wait for a series of metrics to unfold before re-opening the state (“Maryland Gov. Hogan lifts stay-at-home order, allows limited retail to resume,” May 13).
We have worked too hard and sacrificed too much to now throw in the towel. Yet, like the person in the White House who has neither the intelligence nor courage to make a tough decision, the governor is now a lemming following the same path as the president. Rather than stand by his initial order, he is for all intents and purposes mimicking the president by leaving it up to local jurisdictions to make their own decisions. The only problem is the COVID-19 virus, as we all know, knows no borders. Those jurisdictions in the state that choose to reopen are putting the rest of Maryland’s citizens at risk.
Or maybe he’s listening to the state’s 1st Congressional District representative, an anesthesiologist who apparently inhaled too much of the gas he administered to others when whining that his district is suffering under the governor’s initial shelter-in-place order. Rep. Andy Harris, all jurisdictions are suffering, yet lives are being saved.
I am grateful that leaders in some of the jurisdictions with large population bases choose to show common sense and courage and not follow the Governor Hogan’s recommendations. Hopefully, that will blunt the inevitable rise in the number of people infected with COVID-19 due to the governor’s recent poor choice.
Historians will write that, after a strong start, Marylanders ended up expecting better of their governor.
John B. Hammond, Baltimore
