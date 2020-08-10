Looks like Hogan can stop patting himself on the back | READER COMMENTARY

To his credit, Gov. Larry Hogan’s initial response to the onslaught of COVID-19 was correct. However, he squandered the opportunity by reopening. It appears he focused on legitimate concerns but responding with these errors in judgement:
First, his concern focused entirely on hospital capacity and ICU bed availability, rather than the spread or potential spread. We still do not know about potential long-term health effects resulting from this virus among those who survive. Therefore, I am not comforted to know that there may be a hospital bed available in case I need one. I don’t want to get it no matter the health care capacity! Moreover, there is little chance of overwhelming the health care industry if the virus stops infecting people.
Second, he held the erroneous belief that the economic harm to the retail shops, restaurants and general economy is the result of closing down rather than the spread of the virus. Reopening will not save the economy as long as the virus is spreading.
As a result of these errors, Marylanders are stuck with a deadly virus and a tanking economy (”Maryland Gov. Hogan joins six other states to negotiate purchase of faster coronavirus tests,” Aug. 4). If he had stuck to the original plan, we might have come closer to snuffing it out. Although Governor Hogan has never been a supporter of Donald Trump, don’t be fooled. Mr. Hogan, just like the president and much of the country, decided not to fight the virus In order to save the economy. It will cost us dearly.
Jane Weisbaum, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.