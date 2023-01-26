Hogan deserves some blame for 529 mess | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland 529 account holders wearing red look on as the Senate Budget and Taxation committee holds a hearing about ongoing internal calculation issues. Maryland 529 executive director Anthony Savia, left and interim board chair Geoffrey Newman are pictured in the foreground. (Lia Russell/Baltimore Sun). (Lia Russell)

Please spare me the cult of adoration for Larry Hogan. To purport that Hogan has set up Gov. Wes Moore for success, as a recent letter writer did, overlooks his mixture of frailties (“Hogan has set up Moore for success,” Jan. 23). If one is going to be impartial about what happened on Hogan’s watch, why not include the catastrophe of the Maryland 529 program promising aid in college tuitions and then at the end of last year faltering?

This happened on Hogan’s watch, and I didn’t see where he did anything in his bully pulpit during his dwindling days in office to do anything about it. To be fair, neither did outgoing Comptroller Peter Franchot, who personally came to Mount Washington Elementary School to sell the Maryland 529 program years ago.

Speaking of which, the best thing the Moore administration could do in its opening days in office which would win a prodigious fan base would be to put a full-court press on resolving the Maryland 529 program so no Maryland parent or student is left behind trying to borrow money to make tuition payments.

Larry “Highway” Hogan in all of his glory, slurping drinks full of fruit in some horrible place in the Sun Belt, may try to take credit for this, but I don’t think any of the Maryland parents or students affected by the Maryland 529 snafu will be fooled.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

