Hogan should consider a carbon tax

A carbon tax raises the cost of fossil fuels, while solar, wind and nuclear power stay competitive. Zero-emission buses and electric cars might be chosen for economic reasons as much as environmental reasons. Initiatives to promote energy efficiency become much more effective if there is a larger cost savings for these investments. And if this carbon tax is coupled with a dividend, paid out to the public, the money in citizens’ pockets yields the job growth and other economic benefits sought by Gov. Hogan’s plan.