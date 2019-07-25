Hogan should consider a carbon tax

As reported in The Sun (“Critics fault Maryland Governor Hogan’s plan for cutting greenhouse gases as late, lax," July 19), Gov. Larry Hogan wants to address climate change while promoting economic growth. The governor might consider a carbon tax to meet both of these goals.
A carbon tax raises the cost of fossil fuels, while solar, wind and nuclear power stay competitive. Zero-emission buses and electric cars might be chosen for economic reasons as much as environmental reasons. Initiatives to promote energy efficiency become much more effective if there is a larger cost savings for these investments. And if this carbon tax is coupled with a dividend, paid out to the public, the money in citizens’ pockets yields the job growth and other economic benefits sought by Gov. Hogan’s plan.
Republican Governor Hogan has successfully convinced blue Maryland to elect him twice based on practical, bipartisan solutions. Addressing a liberal priority with a free market plan would strike a balance that Marylanders would support.
Laura Chap, Chevy Chase
