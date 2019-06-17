Gov. Hogan will spend taxpayer money on football stadiums, but not symphonies

It is interesting to compare Gov. Hogan's attitude toward professional football teams and symphony orchestras ("Olszewski says plans for sold out Independence Day concert are 'full steam ahead' despite BSO lockout,” June 17).

Until last February, the governor tried to get the Washington Redskins football team to build a new stadium in Maryland. It would use parkland and require substantial public funding and was resisted by environmentalists and those concerned about the costs to taxpayers.

On the other hand, the governor refuses to spend the financial aid provided by the state legislature on the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, even though it adds an important cultural dimension to the state.

William G. Rothstein, Baltimore