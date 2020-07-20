The truth about Gov. Larry Hogan | READER COMMENTARY

I agree with Andrea McDaniel’s assessment of the newly released sections of Governor Hogan’s new book as a work of fiction (”Gov. Hogan’s new book: Another chance to dump on Baltimore,” July 16). This is a labor of self aggrandizement that stretches the truth beyond belief. Governor Hogan’s portrayal of himself as the savior of Baltimore is a joke that isn’t funny. Mr. Hogan has gone out of his way in holding the people of Baltimore back. The Red Line would have been a godsend to Baltimore. Mr. Hogan nixed that idea and supported the Purple Line connecting Prince George’s County with Montgomery County which just happen to be his home turf. It’s interesting that the Purple Line is beset with major problems and cost overruns. I think the thing that bothers me the most is Mr. Hogan’s condescending and patronizing attitude toward the people of Baltimore and their elected leaders. I found Mr. Hogan’s treatment of Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to be especially repugnant. I am glad that Mr. Hogan is being called out for his fictional rewrite of history. Unfortunately, I must agree that their are “racial overtones” in Mr. Hogan’s treatment of Baltimore.