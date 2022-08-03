Larry Hogan is just another Helen Bentley | READER COMMENTARY

In 2014, Governor-elect Larry Hogan shared a funny moment with former U.S. Rep. Helen Delich Bentley, left, as he holds a press conference to introduce some of the members of his transition team including former Del. Ellen Sauerbrey, right. File (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Larry Hogan did not put country first (”Kudos to Larry Hogan for putting country first,” Aug. 2), he took a page out of the late Helen Delich Bentley’s book when she refused to campaign for Ellen Sauerbrey after she lost to her in the Republican gubernatorial primary in 1994.

Maybe, just maybe, if Helen had campaigned for Ellen, she would have defeated Parris N. “Spendening” Glendening, and this state might be in a better position in regards to the taxpayers’ pockets.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

