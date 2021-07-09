Hogan’s transportation priorities reflect his bias | READER COMMENTARY

The west side of the D.C. region has grown its jobs at far higher rates than the east side, leaving residents of Prince George’s with some of the longest commutes in the region and nation. State support for transit-oriented development in Prince George’s County in the form of economic development incentives, local complete street networks, increased transit frequency and investment in affordable housing within these transit hubs would bring jobs to Prince George’s, shorten commutes and balance out traffic flows on the Beltway. Combine this with increased telework and Maryland can avoid saddling residents with high tolls and the community and environmental destruction that would be wrought by the Beltway expansion.