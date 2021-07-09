Hogan’s transportation priorities reflect his bias | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan’s Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes would reinforce the east-west racial and economic divide that marks the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., by requiring Prince George’s County commuters to either pay very high tolls to reach the concentrations of jobs on the west side of the region or to sit in the general purpose lane traffic that toll companies require in order to make money (”Downsizing Capital Beltway project good — scrapping it better,” May 26).
The more effective — and racially and economically just — solution is to invest in transit-oriented jobs and housing on the east side of the region to reduce long commutes for Prince George’s residents. However, the Hogan administration refused to study this alternative.
The west side of the D.C. region has grown its jobs at far higher rates than the east side, leaving residents of Prince George’s with some of the longest commutes in the region and nation. State support for transit-oriented development in Prince George’s County in the form of economic development incentives, local complete street networks, increased transit frequency and investment in affordable housing within these transit hubs would bring jobs to Prince George’s, shorten commutes and balance out traffic flows on the Beltway. Combine this with increased telework and Maryland can avoid saddling residents with high tolls and the community and environmental destruction that would be wrought by the Beltway expansion.
It’s hard not to see bias in Governor Hogan’s approach to transportation: cancelling the Baltimore Red Line, begrudgingly proceeding with the Purple Line but crafting a poor deal leading to massive delays, failing to make the major investments in Amtrak and MARC that Maryland commuters need and now ignoring the root cause of our traffic — the jobs and housing imbalances that particularly harm people of color.
The governor’s approach would exacerbate racial and economic segregation, fuel more sprawl, long-distance commuting and traffic and leave Prince George’s County behind.
Stewart Schwartz, Washington, D.C.
The writer is executive director of the Coalition for Smarter Growth.
