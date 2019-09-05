Why stop at a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge? Let Hogan go down the road to paving Camden Yards.

Gov. Larry Hogan has the right ideas on transportation, but he needs to go further. I applaud his call for a third bridge across the Chesapeake Bay, following his renewed push to widen I-270 which, of course, follows his decision to kill the Red Line light rail across Baltimore (“Best place for a new Bay Bridge? Nowhere,” Aug. 28). But surely he knows that traffic and parking needs could potentially explode in Baltimore by 2050, particularly after some politicians killed the Red Line, and we need his support for a bold plan to streamline Camden Yards in half and replace one-half with parking.