Why stop at a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge? Let Hogan go down the road to paving Camden Yards.

Gov. Larry Hogan has the right ideas on transportation, but he needs to go further. I applaud his call for a third bridge across the Chesapeake Bay, following his renewed push to widen I-270 which, of course, follows his decision to kill the Red Line light rail across Baltimore (“Best place for a new Bay Bridge? Nowhere,” Aug. 28). But surely he knows that traffic and parking needs could potentially explode in Baltimore by 2050, particularly after some politicians killed the Red Line, and we need his support for a bold plan to streamline Camden Yards in half and replace one-half with parking.
I recognize that some fringe pro-traffic activists will say you can’t play a game on half a field, but one must know that is an attempt to push European solutions instead of embracing the inspiring American ingenuity that will allow us to play baseball on half a field. I understand that expanding rail and bus transit is popular in exotic places like Copenhagen and Phoenix and Indianapolis, but not here. Instead, adults in the room without ideological hidden agendas need to come together now and convince Major League Baseball that a half-field solution is the best way to preserve America’s past time in Charm City.
Studies show this will give us a few good decades of enjoyment before future adults in the room implement a quarter-field solution.
Phil Lovegren, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.