Good reporting by Colin Campbell on Baltimore business leadership that urges Gov. Larry Hogan to discontinue the cuts to the transportation budget necessary to support economic development in the metropolitan area (“Baltimore business leaders urge Hogan to increase MTA funding,” Oct. 31). It’s another in a series of columns by Sun reporters that have documented Mr. Hogan’s decision to freeze legislatively authorized funding for Baltimore, his diversion of available funding to support the Washington metropolitan area at the expense of Baltimore and the governor’s personal blind trust that seems to invest in LLCs everywhere except the Baltimore metro area.