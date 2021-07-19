xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hogan saved Baltimore’s State Center jobs | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 19, 2021 4:27 PM
The 28-acre, 1960s-era State Center complex is home to offices for the state departments of health and labor and hundreds of state workers. Its redevelopment has in the past been seen as key in jump-starting investment in nearby, economically depressed West Baltimore neighborhoods. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
The 28-acre, 1960s-era State Center complex is home to offices for the state departments of health and labor and hundreds of state workers. Its redevelopment has in the past been seen as key in jump-starting investment in nearby, economically depressed West Baltimore neighborhoods. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).

A recent editorial repeated the conventional wisdom about Gov. Larry Hogan, that he has consistently “failed Baltimore” because he is focused on his own political allies (”Maryland’s next governor does not have to be for Baltimore but must care about the city,” July 12).

However, the decision to relocate state employees to downtown Baltimore challenges the conventional wisdom that Governor Hogan ignores Baltimore. Relocating state employees will certainly help to revitalize a struggling downtown.

Michael Evitts of the Downtown Partnership has said the move will be the “single largest influx of employment” in the history of downtown (“COVID has created a watershed moment for downtown Baltimore restaurants, with some foundering, others opening,” July 9). The relocation of state employees to downtown was not an easy headline moment for Mr. Hogan either. The governor had to first negotiate a contentious exit from the previous plan to renovate State Center. To me, this shows that he is willing to fight for Baltimore.

John Orr, Baltimore

