Hogan saved Baltimore’s State Center jobs | READER COMMENTARY

Michael Evitts of the Downtown Partnership has said the move will be the “single largest influx of employment” in the history of downtown (“COVID has created a watershed moment for downtown Baltimore restaurants, with some foundering, others opening,” July 9). The relocation of state employees to downtown was not an easy headline moment for Mr. Hogan either. The governor had to first negotiate a contentious exit from the previous plan to renovate State Center. To me, this shows that he is willing to fight for Baltimore.