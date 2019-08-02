Hogan has hurt Baltimore

When Republicans, including the president and governor attack the Democrats for the difficulties facing our cities, they point out that many of these cities are led by African American mayors and congressional representatives. What they fail to address is the devastating impact of Republican fiscal policies on the ability of those cities to address basic necessities. The multi-cultural Marylanders, including Congressman Cummings, who fought to get the highly competitive $900 million in federal money for the Red Line were doing all they could to help Baltimore City. In minimizing the work that Mr. Cummings has undertaken for his constituents in Baltimore and surrounding counties, Mr. Hogan is speaking with the arrogance of a governor who decided he did not need the votes coming from those constituents.